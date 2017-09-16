NCAAF USA Today Sports

ESPN's On-Air Montage of Historic Frank Leahy Photos Was Extremely NSFW

ESPN's On-Air Montage of Historic Frank Leahy Photos Was Extremely NSFW

NCAAF

ESPN's On-Air Montage of Historic Frank Leahy Photos Was Extremely NSFW

ESPN returned from a commercial break during the Notre Dame-Boston College game with a bumper montage of old Frank Leahy pictures. Play-by-play man Steve Levy helpfully explained that Leahy coached both teams during his storied career. The final black-and-white photo lingered the longest. Unfortunately, it was also the one that featured a naked man in the background [NSFW of course].

The Getty photo, taken in 1941, is still in the archive, nudity and all. One wonders how many people have noticed the fairly obvious elephant in the room over the years.

What a week for the network. Although, they can’t be the only ones to be bitten by this particular photo in the 76 years since it was taken.

[Deadspin]

, , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home