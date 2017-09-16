Police Break Up High School Football Brawl With Pepper Spray

A fight broke out between Canyon Springs and Basic High School players following a high school football game in Nevada on Friday night. The Basic homecoming game featured “at least 35 penalties, most of which were after the play for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct.” A brawl broke out right after the game which was broken up by a police officer using pepper spray. Here’s video (via the Las Vegas Review Journal):
