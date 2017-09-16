Texas A&M Wide Receiver Will Gunnell Gives Double Birds to Hometown Crowd

Texas A&M once again looks less than stellar. The Aggies trailed Louisiana 21-14 at hafltime this afternoon. The Kyle Field faithful were understandably restless and let the team know it as they headed toward the locker room.

Freshman wide receiver Will Gunnell, frustrated with the situation, let his frustration be known in the form of double birds to the hometown fans.

Texas A&M blew a 34 point lead vs. UCLA. Now they are losing to Louisiana-Lafayette at halftime. They aren't happy. pic.twitter.com/YyYNIsFEg8 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 16, 2017

This is no way to win friends and influence people. If there’s a bright side for Gunnell, it’s that his coach, Kevin Sumlin, will be far more villified should Texas A&M fail to mount a comeback.