The Big Lead Managing Editor Part of Sad, Intimate Gathering at Missouri Football Game

Second half kickoff. This is as big a problem as the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/1O6BKAN6x8 — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) September 16, 2017

Purdue rolled into Columbia and pushed Missouri around, building up a 28-3 halftime lead. The Boilermakers converted an interception into a touchdown out of the break and the beatdown is now official. The Faurot Field stands are beginning to reflect the lopsided affair and it’s not a great look for the university.

The Big Lead managing editor and Missouri alum Jason Lisk is one of the few hearty souls who remained in their seats. If one looks hard enough, they can probably make find him, as the background is less crowded than a Where’s Waldo scene.

Hi, Jason.