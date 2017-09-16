VIDEO: Florida Beats Tennessee on 63-Yard Bomb as Time Expires

Florida and Tennessee played an excruciatingly unpleasant football game for the better part of three hours before things got interesting late in the fourth quarter. The Gators allowed the Volunteers to tie the game with 53 seconds and appeared to be playing for overtime, even as quarterback Felipe Franks rolled to his right with time quickly expiring.

Out of nowhere, though, Franks uncorked a majestic bomb to a streaking Tyrie Cleveland and over the Vols’ secondary. Cleveland hauled it in as he landed on paydirt to secure a shocking 26-20 victory.

This was less of a Hail Mary than a regular Mary, but, hey, whatever works.