VIDEO: Texas Inexplicably Allows USC to Score 56-Yard Touchdown on Final Play of First Half

The Texas Longhorns defense, fresh off capitalizing on a pick-6 to even things up with USC at 7-7, allowed the Trojans to score the softest of soft touchdowns on the final play of the first half.

Sam Darnold was flushed out of the pocket and lobbed an intermediate range pass to Ronald Jones II, who was able to run 35 yards to the end zone without being touched.

It was the biggest defensive lapse since a few hours ago. More importantly, the failure to make a tackle erased a productive first half for Texas.