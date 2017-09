Bobby “the Brain” Heenan, the legendary former pro wrestling manager (almost indisputably the greatest of all-time) and announcer, died today. The news has been tweeted by longtime wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, and was first announced on Twitter by Jim Ross:

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Heenan was 73 years old. Here are some clips to remember him by on this sad day: