Cam Newton had offseason shoulder injury, and this could not have felt good. He turned into a sack, meeting two Bills head on, and then the Panthers star QB stayed down for awhile. He walked off under his own power.

Earlier in the game, Carolina lost all-pro tight end Greg Olsen, and he was later seen on the sideline on crutches.

The Panthers lead the Bills 6-0 in the 2nd half.