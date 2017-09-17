Jason Garrett Called Out Dak Prescott's Performance in Cowboys' Loss in Denver

The Dallas Cowboys got pummeled in Denver, losing 42-17. Not much went right for the Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott was held to 8 rushing yards on 9 attempts. Dak Prescott averaged less than 5 yards per attempt against Denver’s tough defense, dropping back to throw 52 times, getting sacked twice, and throwing for under 250 yards.

In postgame interviews, it sounds like Garrett was direct about Prescott’s performance.

Jason Garrett put the blame squarely on Dak Prescott's inability to make plays in the passing game — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 18, 2017

Jason Garrett threw Dak Prescott right under that bus. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 18, 2017

Dallas is the most popular–and thus most criticized team. Garrett, by the way, punted on 4th and 3 down by 18 and is not blameless in the Cowboys’ performance. Dak can play better. And the Denver defense, as we have learned plenty of times over the last few years, can embarrass you if you aren’t at the top of your game.