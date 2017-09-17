Jerry Jones Reportedly Impeding Roger Goodell Contract Extension Talks

In the least surprising news ever, Roger Goodell has lost the support of Jerry Jones. According to Adam Schefter, appearing on ESPN, Jones is impeding contract talks for a Roger Goodell extension.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has slowed down, if not impeded, contract negotiations aimed at extension for Roger Goodell, per @mortreport and me — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2017

Now, what this means is uncertain. But in the last few years, Goodell’s disciplinary spinning wheel has come down on the Patriots and Cowboys, in matters that have gone to federal court. Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones are among the most influential owners in the league and it will be interesting to see if Goodell’s continued tenureship becomes a major issue.