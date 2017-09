Lawrence Timmons went AWOL yesterday and team been trying to find him, was found today and team trying to get more info — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 17, 2017

Lawrence Timmons and the rest of the Miami Dolphins have been in California this week ahead of today’s game against the Chargers, after being displaced and having the opening game postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Multiple reporters are now saying that Timmons went AWOL yesterday.

According to Armando Salguero, something angered him, but no other specifics have been provided.

Lawrence Timmons is not expected to play for Dolphins today. Something angered him. He's not with team. Dolphins know where he is. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 17, 2017

Lawrence Timmons not arrested or run afoul of law, I'm told. Still not playing today. (See previous tweet). — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 17, 2017

Timmons will be out of the lineup and we await further news on what is going on.