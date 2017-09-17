NFL Crowds In Los Angeles Were a Downright Embarrassment In Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers both had home games on Sunday, the first time LA had two local NFL teams play at home in more than two decades. With 18.1 million people in the surrounding area, both team sshould have packed their stadiums with rabid fans, right? Ha, nope.

We’ll start at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams were hosting Washington. The crowd was…well, less than ideal.

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

Really thought more fans would come out this week after the Rams routed the Colts, and looked exciting, last week. With 5 min left in 1 qtr. pic.twitter.com/qExfbsFVgF — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

Another monster crowd in Los Angeles to cheer on the Rams against the Skins. You sure this isn't the XFL?#WASvsLA #HTTR pic.twitter.com/K7LY2AzInw — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) September 17, 2017

On left: Crowd for USC vs. Texas last night before game even started.

On right: Crowd for Rams after the game started. Same stadium. pic.twitter.com/0KL0mYJa9n — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 17, 2017

Not only is there nobody at #Rams game, but #Redskins fans have audibly taken control of the stadium as per Fox broadcast. @EmptySeatsPics — Jeremy Rachlin (@JeremyRachlin) September 17, 2017

Yikes. Another pitiful crowd for a Rams game. It's definitely still USC's town and it's not even close #WASvsLAR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2017

USC sold out the Coliseum Saturday night for their overtime win over Texas.

So OK, the Rams had a pitiful crowd, that means a lot of local fans must have been checking out the Chargers first home game in Los Angeles, right? Yeah, that’s a no.

The Chargers and Miami Dolphins drew the following crowd:

You never judge a crowd at kickoff but… pic.twitter.com/v7BHMLzJFZ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 17, 2017

The Chargers are on the field for their home debut. pic.twitter.com/8C8lEMUgWx — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 17, 2017

Good amount of turquoise here at StubHub for #MIAvsLAC, especially in the northeast corner. pic.twitter.com/jhzv7fPjrj — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) September 17, 2017

StubHub Midas through first quarter. End zones look full. Most empty seats in most expensive sections. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/koAKOR9EsV — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) September 17, 2017

All those empty seats are priceless. For me anyway. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/QADjv0FKeH — Ross Batchelor (@rossbatchelor9) September 17, 2017

Looks to be a 50/50 fan base from my vantage point. Maybe 55/45 Fins fans. You can decide for yourself. pic.twitter.com/Mu3EhNcPp2 — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) September 17, 2017

Crowd at Stub about halfway through the first quarter. Has filled in a little more since. pic.twitter.com/zPRaGArW2x — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 17, 2017

I'm starting to think the return of LA football is a conspiracy by @EmptySeatsPics to generate lots of RTs and follows. — Michael Abelson (@ABELS0N) September 17, 2017

Tailgate parking for today's #Chargers game was $100. You could get general parking (no tailgating) passes on StubHub for $40. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 17, 2017

Yes, the 27,000-seat StubHub center had plenty of visibly open seats for the Chargers first regular season home game in Los Angeles, and roughly half the filled seats had Dolphins fans in them.

Meanwhile, 43,040 San Diegans showed up to watch San Diego State beat Stanford Saturday night. Yes, a mid-level college football game got 43,000-plus in San Diego and the Chargers can’t find 27,000 of their own fans in LA.

Both games should be packed with LA fans. The NFL told us the city was dying for the league to return for two decades. There are 18.1 million people to draw from and the two teams can’t get 80.000 of their own fans combined.

The Rams were allowed to move because Stan Kroenke was building his own stadium without public money. The Rams also still had fans in Los Angeles. Logically, that move made sense, despite the fact that St. Louis got absolutely screwed in the deal.

The Chargers were allowed to move because they somehow convinced the NFL they had a “robust” fan base in Los Angeles and needed to protect their interests there. That was an outright lie, but Roger Goodell and company must have bought it. Clearly the Chargers never should have moved, but the Rams aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire in attendance either.

This is a massive embarrassment for the league and everyone not associated with these two teams saw it coming.