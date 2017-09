Sam Bradford had one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Saints. But in the Sam Bradford can’t have nice things department, we then found out that he had a knee injury. Bradford, of course, has had past knee injuries and that’s complicating things.

"His MRI is hard to read because he has so much scar tissue but they believe his ACL is stil intact." @RapSheet on Bradford. Sheesh. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 17, 2017

Bradford is a game-time decision at Pittsburgh, and the team activated Kelly Sloter, which is an indication that we may not have heard the final thing on this injury.