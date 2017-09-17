The 7 Most Important Stats From Week 2 in the NFL

447

Tom Brady carved up the young Saints secondary for 447 yards, the most yards passing by a 40-year old QB in NFL history. The Patriots are now 1-1 and host the Texans next week.

5-19

The Chargers suffered another excruciatingly close defeat, losing 19-17 to the Dolphins. San Diego fell to 0-2 and has lost both games due to a missed field goal in the final seconds. Amazingly, Philip Rivers and the Chargers are 5-19 in their last 24 games decided by one score. How many close games do you have to lose before it is determined … you’re not good in close games?

14

A situation to keep an eye on in Tennessee: Derrick Henry had 14 carries, most on the Titans, in their win over the Jaguars. It’s actually been a developing situation dating back to the end of last season. Henry has been more effective than the starter,DeMarco Murray, over the last five games. Henry is a 2nd year back from Alabama. Murray is 29, and his best years are clearly behind him.

0

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl, but he’s had a rough last few seasons in New Orleans. Besides three straight 7-9 finishes, he’s struggled in September, going 0-8 since 2015, and the defense remains a joke. At some point, this is on the coach not having his team prepared.

0

Speaking of September, John Fox is winless in September as coach of the Bears after Chicago (0-8) was routed in Tampa Bay. If he’s not the 1st coach fired, he’ll certainly be the 2nd (Marvin Lewis?) or 3rd (Chuck Pagano?).

112

Antonio Gates caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins, and it was a record-setter: The 112th of his career as a tight end, most in NFL history. Tony Gonzalez (111 TDs) previously held the record. Gates is a lock for the Hall of Fame but you already knew that.

8

You knew it was coming: For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott was held under 50 yards. I don’t think anyone could have guessed Elliott would carry nine times for eight yards in a 42-17 loss in Denver.