NFL USA Today Sports

Todd Gurley Hurdles Bashaud Breeland, Scores Touchdown

Todd Gurley Hurdles Bashaud Breeland, Scores Touchdown

NFL

Todd Gurley Hurdles Bashaud Breeland, Scores Touchdown

Todd Gurley is rebounding nicely from a poor sophomore season with the Rams, and this one will make all the highlight reels: Gurley catches a pass, hurdles Bashaud Breeland, and then scampers to the end zone.

, , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home