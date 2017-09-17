Todd Gurley Hurdles Bashaud Breeland, Scores Touchdown

Todd Gurley is rebounding nicely from a poor sophomore season with the Rams, and this one will make all the highlight reels: Gurley catches a pass, hurdles Bashaud Breeland, and then scampers to the end zone.
Latest Leads
7m
NFL Crowds In Los Angeles Were a Downright Embarrassment In Week 2
NFL crowds in Los Angeles are still hilariously awful.
1hr
Video: Michael Bennett Raised His Fist After Sack
Bennett raised his fist after sacking Brian Hoyer.
3hr
Cam Newton Got Destroyed by Two Bills on This Sack, and It Didn't Look Good
Cam Newton had offseason shoulder injury, and this could not have felt good. He turned into a sack, meeting two Bills head on, and then the (…)
4hr
Tony Romo Did it Again: Here He is Calling a Drew Brees TD Pass Before it Happens
Tony Romo: Good at his job.
6hr
Lawrence Timmons Went AWOL from the Miami Dolphins Yesterday, Will Not Play Today
Timmons will not be playing today for the Dolphins.
8hr
Jerry Jones Reportedly Impeding Roger Goodell Contract Extension Talks
Fallout from Ezekiel Elliott.
8hr
Sam Bradford Might Have an Intact ACL, Probably
Reassuring.
20hr
Comments