Todd Gurley Hurdles Bashaud Breeland, Scores Touchdown

Todd Gurley is rebounding nicely from a poor sophomore season with the Rams, and this one will make all the highlight reels: Gurley catches a pass, hurdles Bashaud Breeland , and then scampers to the end zone.

Jason McIntyre

