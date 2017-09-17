Video: Michael Bennett Raised His Fist After Sack

Michael Bennett sacked Brian Hoyer, and as his celebration he raised his right fist:

The gesture, which symbolizes black solidarity, is perhaps best known in sports from John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s demonstration at the 1968 Olympics.

Earlier this month, Bennett announced that he had been handcuffed and threatened by Las Vegas police after the Mayweather-McGregor fight:

Video of the incident emerged shortly thereafter.

His attorney has said that a lawsuit is likely, while the Las Vegas police union asked Roger Goodell to investigate “obvious false allegations.”