AUDIO: Mike Francesa Loudly Laid Into James Franklin for Icing the Kicker Up 56-0

Mike Francesa may be nearing the end of his run at WFAN, or he may opt to stay on for a little longer as a port in the Craig Carton-blown storm. Well-rested and full of vinegar, today he reached back and delivered some vintage heat in the direction of Penn State coach James Franklin for calling a timeout in the final seconds of Saturday’s 56-0 victory over Georgia State.

Oh yeah. That’s the good, somewhat informed stuff.

“It’s 56-0, let him kick the ball! And then try to lie about it. What a stooge,” he said. “What he hasn’t got is any class, because why would you do that to a kid up 56-0?! ‘We had our fourth team on the field, we didn’t have a fourth-team field-goal block.’ What the heck do you need to block it for?! Let the ball go through the uprights, you jerk. So he calls timeout to get the second-team field-goal block in. What a bunch of garbage that is. He sells you that, he’ll sell you anything. The guy iced him, plain and simple, because he wanted a shutout.”

For what it’s worth, this was Franklin’s explanation for the unusual timeout.

Franklin explains why he called a timeout up 56 points. pic.twitter.com/iXgvTTvqIR — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 17, 2017

In the end, of course, the real truth doesn’t matter because we got some delightful radio out of it. Proper sportsmanship varies from man to man, but content is universally respected as king.