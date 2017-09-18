Roundup: Why NFL Offenses are Struggling; Georgia Tech Student Shot and Killed by Police; & Emmy Award Winners

Ariel Winter … barefoot and carrying a knife, this Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by police … “Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon Coast” … NBC will now have a team of journalists covering the media … “Why Don’t We All Speak the Same Language?” … actress Amber Tamblyn vs actor James Woods on social media … “In Just 8 Words, Uber’s New CEO Gave a Master Class in Leadership” … on TV in 2017, local news wins the day … I haven’t seen John Wick 2, so suffice to say I’m not excited for John Wick 3 … college student goes on hunger strike until allegedly creepy professor is fired … all your 2017 Emmy winners right here …

Why are NFL offenses struggling so far? The transition from the college game has never been wider. And everything happens for a reason, starring Dak Prescott (and Baker Mayfield). Talking with LenDale White about whether or not Sam Darnold should come out. [Fox Sports Radio]

Mitchell Robinson decided the 2nd time at Western Kentucky wasn’t the charm, and he’d rather just train for the NBA draft starting now. [Scout]

Riley Ferguson, the Memphis QB who orchestrated the upset of UCLA, initially went to Tennessee, and then was doing cheap labor before going to JUCO, and then Memphis. [Yahoo Sports]

There are some interesting facts about NFL flags in here. Like the fact that referees keep them for years. [LA Times]

Did the UFC ruin itself or did Ronda Rousey suddenly start losing, Jon Bones couldn’t stay off the sauce, and Conor McGregor chased a huge boxing payday? [NY Post]

So what exactly went wrong for LSU in the loss to Mississippi State? Let’s start with everything. [The Advocate]

Double overtime thriller between Texas and USC was the most-watched college football game Saturday. [Sports Media Watch]

Well, actually, sports TV networks can win in “Trump’s America” by talking sports. Fifty percent will agree, 50 percent will disagree, but 100 percent will watch. You go the political route? Fifty percent will hate you and not watch; the other 50 percent will like you. [New Yorker]

Can ESPN be Switzerland and get through this political storm? [Variety]

What a great piece on LenDale White and how his NFL career unraveled. [LA Times]

If you missed the opening to the Emmy’s, here you go.

Video is old, but new to me: These enormous crocodiles devoured this baby zebra.