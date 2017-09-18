Ezekiel Elliott Quit on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday and NFL Media is Offended

Ezekiel Elliott had 9 carries for 8 yards in America’s Blowout of the Week, a 42-17 Denver Broncos win over the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott also added 4 catches for 14 yards as the Cowboys dropped to 1-1 on the season. While Jason Garrett blames quarterback Dak Prescott, the images of Elliott are just as bad as the numbers. Peter King took exception to this particular play which Elliott clearly gave up on. Via MMQB:

Elliott stopped. Elliott did not chase the Denver interceptor, though he certainly would be instructed by any coach in the history of football to pursue the man who intercepted the ball until he was down. Elliott stood there with his hands on his hips. He did nothing.

Ezekiel Elliott has decided to accept his suspension from Cowboys effective immediately after this interception pic.twitter.com/fCYOk6XoBD — Mr. Beastly (@inbeastitrust) September 18, 2017

King calls for Elliott’s punishment following this lack of effort. NFL Network’s LaDainian Tomlinson went further saying Elliott “absolutely quit on his team today.”

Full comments from @LT_21 on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/sMkyNmP5xi — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 18, 2017

Zeke's Cowboys – Broncos summary pic.twitter.com/9LC9uIWhoY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

The good news is that Elliott was able to turn his frown upside down once the drubbing was over and he got to exchange jerseys with someone who had a good game.