The NFL is trying to be a somewhat fun league this year by allowing more extravagant touchdown celebrations. There are still some rules, though. Like, players can’t be out there grabbing their groin or anything. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram found this out the hard way after reeling in an 18-yard score from Eli Manning.

Engram’s self-care earned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He should lock his door next time.