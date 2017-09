Kevin Durant is enmeshed in the most 2017 NBA Offseason possible today, after a Twitter user spotted and screengrabbed these tweets appearing to indicate that he a) either uses a second Twitter to respond to the haters and losers in his mentions, or is talking in the third person, and b) thought Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates not named Russell Westbrook were a bunch of scrubs:

The only way this would’ve been better is if he’d have called Russ a ballhog for good measure.