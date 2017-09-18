Kyrie Irving Answered These LeBron Questions Perfectly

Kyrie Irving was being interrogated by Stephen A. Smith this morning, and it felt like he was in a courtroom. Short and too the point, Irving was masterful. It felt like someone who had all the answers, and knew he was smarter than the man questioning him. Irving didn’t get rattled at all.

Should he have talked to LeBron? Well, maybe during the season or the playoffs to air his grievances, sure. But that wasn’t the question.

Kyrie was even savvy enough to dodge questions about the Cavs front office and coaching staff. “I know exactly what I want, and I want to be happy.” And at one point, he said, “I didn’t hear anything you say that was reality based.”