New York Jets Not Mad Marshawn Lynch Danced on Sidelines, Just Deeply Broken

The New York Jets were thoroughly embarrassed by the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. (Spoiler alert: they will be similarly shamed in an overwhelming majority of this year’s games.)

Raiders running backMarshawn Lynch enjoyed the 45-20 victory with his new team. We know this because he danced as if no one was watching on the sidelines with the outcome salted away.

Did Lynch’s prolonged choreography run afoul of the NFL’s unwritten rules?

Judging from an assortment of sad postgame comments coming from the Jets locker room, it depends on who you ask.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins: “That irks my ever-living nerves. That pisses me off. I’m an old-school guy. I don’t like when things happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and to have Marshawn dancing like that. Good player, but seeing that happen should infuriate the whole team. We should have a good response coming into next Sunday.”

Linebacker Darron Lee: “It’s their house, they can do whatever they want in a competitor, as a defender, you don’t like to see that type of stuff. It’s demoralizing. We’ve got to bow up. We’ve got to keep fighting. We definitely going to make sure that we don’t put any other team in a position to go do that.”

Pointed comments to be sure, but so much less cranky than what baseball players would say. Perhaps playing in a league an intricate dance is performed by both sides after 4-yard gains has taken the edge off in the indignity department.

Also, one wonders how much righteous anger about respecting the game is warranted from the Jets when it’s widely accepted that they are undertaking a plan to fail upwards into a top-3 pick and, hopefully, Sam Darnold.

Anyway, the Jets are now 0-2 and getting dunked on. It appears they’re not mad about it, just deeply broken.

