Tailgate Fight: USC vs Kentucky pic.twitter.com/FNL6USAQaU — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 18, 2017

The SEC East appears to be quite pedestrian this year. Again. But while there may be a lack of consistency on the field, two of the fanbases — South Carolina and Kentucky — showcased just how far the athleticism tricks down in the conference.

The most impressive thing here is the structural integrity of those pop-up tents. How one didn’t get knocked down in the melee is beyond explanation. Also, don’t sleep on the gentleman removing his shirt as things escalate. Always a good move.