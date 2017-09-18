NCAAF USA Today Sports

The Big Lead Top 25: Clemson is Cramping Alabama's Style

Clemson dominated Louisville. This victory, added to an impressive defensive performance against Auburn last week, was enough to earn the Tigers a first-place vote. Oklahoma State routed Pitt and jumped two spots to No. 6. Mississippi State vaulted all the way from unranked to No. 15 by torching LSU, with Washington State hot on its heels at No. 16.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 Alabama (4) 124 1
2 Clemson (1) 119 4
3 Oklahoma 117 2
4 USC 110 3
5 Penn State 105 5
6 Oklahoma State 98 8
7 Michigan 94 6
8 Washington 92 7
9 Wisconsin 83 10
10 Ohio State 76 11
11 Georgia 75 14
12 Virginia Tech 73 15
13 Florida State 63 13
14 Miami 49  17
15 Mississippi State 47 NR
16 Washington State 45 23
17 Auburn 43 18
17 TCU 43 20
19 Colorado 28 24
20 Louisville 27 12
21 Utah 25 21
22 South Florida 23 NR
23 LSU 14 9
24 Maryland 12 NR
24 Florida 12 25

 

The individual ballot breakdown:

Week 3 Koster Phillips Lisk Shamburger McIntyre
