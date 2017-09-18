The Big Lead Top 25: Clemson is Cramping Alabama's Style

Clemson dominated Louisville. This victory, added to an impressive defensive performance against Auburn last week, was enough to earn the Tigers a first-place vote. Oklahoma State routed Pitt and jumped two spots to No. 6. Mississippi State vaulted all the way from unranked to No. 15 by torching LSU, with Washington State hot on its heels at No. 16.

Rank Team Points Last Week 1 Alabama (4) 124 1 2 Clemson (1) 119 4 3 Oklahoma 117 2 4 USC 110 3 5 Penn State 105 5 6 Oklahoma State 98 8 7 Michigan 94 6 8 Washington 92 7 9 Wisconsin 83 10 10 Ohio State 76 11 11 Georgia 75 14 12 Virginia Tech 73 15 13 Florida State 63 13 14 Miami 49 17 15 Mississippi State 47 NR 16 Washington State 45 23 17 Auburn 43 18 17 TCU 43 20 19 Colorado 28 24 20 Louisville 27 12 21 Utah 25 21 22 South Florida 23 NR 23 LSU 14 9 24 Maryland 12 NR 24 Florida 12 25

The individual ballot breakdown: