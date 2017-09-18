The Big Lead Top 25: Clemson is Cramping Alabama's Style

Clemson dominated Louisville. This victory, added to an impressive defensive performance against Auburn last week, was enough to earn the Tigers a first-place vote. Oklahoma State routed Pitt and jumped two spots to No. 6. Mississippi State vaulted all the way from unranked to No. 15 by torching LSU, with Washington State hot on its heels at No. 16.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Alabama (4)
|124
|1
|2
|Clemson (1)
|119
|4
|3
|Oklahoma
|117
|2
|4
|USC
|110
|3
|5
|Penn State
|105
|5
|6
|Oklahoma State
|98
|8
|7
|Michigan
|94
|6
|8
|Washington
|92
|7
|9
|Wisconsin
|83
|10
|10
|Ohio State
|76
|11
|11
|Georgia
|75
|14
|12
|Virginia Tech
|73
|15
|13
|Florida State
|63
|13
|14
|Miami
|49
|17
|15
|Mississippi State
|47
|NR
|16
|Washington State
|45
|23
|17
|Auburn
|43
|18
|17
|TCU
|43
|20
|19
|Colorado
|28
|24
|20
|Louisville
|27
|12
|21
|Utah
|25
|21
|22
|South Florida
|23
|NR
|23
|LSU
|14
|9
|24
|Maryland
|12
|NR
|24
|Florida
|12
|25
The individual ballot breakdown:
|Week 3
|Koster
|Phillips
|Lisk
|Shamburger
|McIntyre
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
Comments