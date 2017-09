The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to move to 2-0 on the season. Alex Smith was good again. Kareem Hunt still looked scary. Everything went right. Well, everything but this cheer routine which featured a cameraman trucking the cheerleader at the tip of what I can only assume was an arrowhead.

In true NFL do-your-job, play-hurt spirit, she apparently got up and finished the routine and game. This is why NFL cheerleaders make the big bucks.