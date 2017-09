Dan Helmer is running for Congress in Virginia’s 10th district. Based on this, his opponent is against facing her constituents and the movie Top Gun. Helmer is for both. Mostly Top Gun. I think he really loves Top Gun. So here he is parodying the bar scene with a parody-in-a-parody of “Lost That Loving Feeling.” Just watch.

In the interest of equal time, if someone can send over Barbara Comstock’s next 80’s film-inspired campaign video we will run it immediately.