Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Chris Carson is a Sleeper in Seattle

Chris Carson got an opportunity last week in Green Bay, splitting carries with Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise, while Thomas Rawls was out with an injury. On Sunday, Rawls returned, Lacy was a healthy scratch, and Carson quickly overtook Rawls in the pecking order and ended the game strong, finishing with 20 carries for 93 yards. Will he continue to get the carries? There’s a decent chance he’s a low-end RB2 and his production will depend on getting a touchdown, but if you need a running back he looks like the best option out there, and his role could continue to expand.

He’s currently owned in 68% of all CBS leagues, and by next week, that number will be over 90%.

As always, I list players with a variety of ownership rates because every league is different in terms of size and who is available. Everyone listed here is available in at least 30% of CBS Sports leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Trevor Siemian (21%) continues to play well and has locked down the Denver position. A good pickup for a QB2 or a matchup play as your starter.

DeShone Kizer (20%) had a rough week last week against the Ravens, but things will be much easier against the Colts. He’s a matchup start if you are desperate and a definite starter in 2 QB leagues.

Jared Goff (23%) has put up decent numbers in limited volume with the Rams and can be a bye week fill-in later in the year.

RUNNING BACKS

Shallow and Average Leagues

Samaje Perine (49%) got 21 carries for Washington after Rob Kelley left the game with a rib injury. Kelley will be a question mark for this week, and Perine is a potential starter (likely in the RB25 range) if Kelley is out.

Chris Thompson (45%) is with the likes of Tarik Cohen, James White, and Darren Sproles in being starting options in PPR leagues. He had a big run for a TD last week.

Chris Johnson (21%) was part of a platoon in Arizona in the first game A.D.J. He’s worth a flier to see if his role continues to expand.

Alvin Kamara (57%) is another guy that should be added in PPR leagues, he could see his role continue to expand if Adrian Peterson falls out of favor or Mark Ingram gets hurt.

Deep Leagues:

Two handcuffs to watch: James Conner (33%) and D’Onta Foreman (29%) are worth rostering in case of future injury.

Wendell Smallwood (21%) is worth a what-if roster spot as LeGarrette Blount had only 6 plays last week, and Darren Sproles is better in a limited role.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Shallow and Average Leagues:

Marqise Lee (45%) has led the Jaguars in targets and looks like the best option in Jacksonville, and both he and Allen Hurns (68%) are top 40 WR starting options.

JJ Nelson (49%) has been the most productive Arizona receiver so far and has taken advantage of the opportunities with John Brown unable to stay healthy.

Rashard Higgins (0%) is worth adding with Corey Coleman’s injury. Kenny Britt has looked terrible and Higgins showed some flashes last week.

Mohamed Sanu (56%) leads Atlanta in targets through two games. Yes, one more than Julio.

DEEP LEAGUES

Will Fuller (5%) started back at practice this week, still out for Week 3 but could return soon. If you can afford to hold the roster spot for a few, Fuller is worth an add if you need receiving help.

Paul Richardson (10%), Jermaine Kearse (9%) and Marquise Goodwin (7%) will probably be on this list for awhile but are cheap options on the waiver wire if you need a spot start.

TIGHT ENDS

SHALLOW AND AVERAGE LEAGUES

Jared Cook (61%) continues to be a part of the Raiders attack and is a matchup play this week as a starter.

DEEP LEAGUES

Ben Watson (7%) was targeted 9 times last week and is a starting option. Ed Dickson (0%) will be Greg Olsen’s replacement for awhile and is worth an add to see if he gets enough percentage of his production to be a starter.

Zach Miller (8%) continues to be one of the few reliable options in Chicago.

OVERALL

