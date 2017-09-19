Roundup: McDonald's Makes Change to Happy Meal; End of an Era in the Magazine World; & Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy

Jessica Biel, actress … McDonald’s is tweaking the Happy Meal to make it healthier … “Cannibal killer shot by police after refusing to stop eating woman he beheaded” … LSU student pledges fraternity, dies from alleged hazing … is Meghan McCain going to join ‘The View‘? … four Boston College students were victims of an acid attack in France … “‘Narcos’ Location Scout Shot and Killed in Mexico” … bus collision during rush hour Monday in NYC kills three … it really is the end of an era in the magazine industry … “Eight year old girl becomes a published scientist” … Toys ‘R’ Us has filed for bankruptcy … “Rooney traveller family jailed for modern slavery offenses” …

On a scale of 1-10, how sad is it that all these baseball players like watching re-runs of Friends, a show that was hot 20+ years ago? Then again, I DVR shows like 90210 and Mr. Belvedere. [NYT]

Keep saying it until it sinks in: Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson will get a shot to be NFL QBs. [MMQB]

Why are NFL offenses struggling so far? The transition from the college game has never been wider. And everything happens for a reason, starring Dak Prescott (and Baker Mayfield). I spoke with LenDale White about whether or not Sam Darnold should come out. [Fox Sports Radio]

A tardy RIP to Sean Adams, the Austin sports radio host who died of an apparent heart attack last week at age 46. [Statesman.com]

Columnists are still defending Jemele Hill. [Miami Herald]

Wait, you mean Odell Beckham didn’t fix the offensive problems the Giants had? Lions 24, Giants 10. [NYDN]

“Sign language interpreter used gibberish, warned of bears, monsters during Hurricane Irma update.” [AL.com]

A football player from the College of Wooster died over the weekend hours after playing a game against Ohio Wesleyan University. [Cleveland.com]

Ferris wheel worker falls while trying to fix something.

Here’s the bus collision that’s mentioned above.