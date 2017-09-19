USA Today Sports

Paulina Gretzky Thrilled to Have a Window Seat, Seems to Enjoy All Aspects of Air Travel

CHI ✈️ NYC

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Paulina Gretzky had a window seat on her flight from Chicago to New York City on Sunday afternoon. Such are the perks of a private plane.

✌🏻

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Gretzky appears to be perfectly comfortable with an aisle seat as well.

This is everything.💚 @djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

She turns even the most mundane parts of air travel — like boarding the plane — into a good time.

Thelma & Louise ✌🏼️ @kmelnichenko

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

♡ U Toronto ✈️✌🏼

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Fun weekend with fam+friends✌🏼✈️

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

And traveling with small children? That’s no problem either.

😎✈️ @kickeepants

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

See you soon daddy!! ✈️⛳️ @djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Gretzky is also unflappable when confronted with a nervous travel companion who may or may not need their hand held in turbulent times.

Thanks baby for surprising me with a nice getaway for my birthday i love you @djohnsonpga 🎂💙✈️

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

By now you’re thinking, ‘wow, could she make flying any more of a good time?’ The answer is yes. Enter coordinating outfits.

Off To Vegas @djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

