Paulina Gretzky Thrilled to Have a Window Seat, Seems to Enjoy All Aspects of Air Travel

Paulina Gretzky had a window seat on her flight from Chicago to New York City on Sunday afternoon. Such are the perks of a private plane.
Gretzky appears to be perfectly comfortable with an aisle seat as well.
She turns even the most mundane parts of air travel — like boarding the plane — into a good time.
And traveling with small children? That’s no problem either.
Gretzky is also unflappable when confronted with a nervous travel companion who may or may not need their hand held in turbulent times.
By now you’re thinking, ‘wow, could she make flying any more of a good time?’ The answer is yes. Enter coordinating outfits.
Comments