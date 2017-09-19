Paulina Gretzky Thrilled to Have a Window Seat, Seems to Enjoy All Aspects of Air Travel

By: The Big Lead Staff | 1 hour ago

CHI ✈️ NYC A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Paulina Gretzky had a window seat on her flight from Chicago to New York City on Sunday afternoon. Such are the perks of a private plane.

✌🏻 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Gretzky appears to be perfectly comfortable with an aisle seat as well.

This is everything.💚 @djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

She turns even the most mundane parts of air travel — like boarding the plane — into a good time.

Thelma & Louise ✌🏼️ @kmelnichenko A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:05pm PST

♡ U Toronto ✈️✌🏼 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jul 24, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

Fun weekend with fam+friends✌🏼✈️ A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 19, 2015 at 8:26pm PDT

And traveling with small children? That’s no problem either.

😎✈️ @kickeepants A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Sep 8, 2015 at 12:36pm PDT

See you soon daddy!! ✈️⛳️ @djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 18, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

Gretzky is also unflappable when confronted with a nervous travel companion who may or may not need their hand held in turbulent times.

Thanks baby for surprising me with a nice getaway for my birthday i love you @djohnsonpga 🎂💙✈️ A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Dec 19, 2014 at 1:40pm PST

By now you’re thinking, ‘wow, could she make flying any more of a good time?’ The answer is yes. Enter coordinating outfits.