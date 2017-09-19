Please Reconsider, Mike Francesa!

Mike Francesa makes it official… he is still leaving WFAN on December 15. pic.twitter.com/2nfMycNTyw — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 19, 2017

Mike Francesa, after a couple weeks of leaving the door open that he’d stay past his originally planned 12/15 departure date, announced on-air today that his last day would indeed be December 15th.

As a longtime listener, I’m holding out a last vestige of hope that this is one final leverage play, and the decision gets undone for at least one more year.

[Video via backaftathis]