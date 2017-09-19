PM Roundup: Emma Stone, Doug Collins Back With The Bulls And Neymar Trouble At PSG

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has issues but we swear we’ll work on them baby.

Emma and Billie Jean talk pay equality: Ahead of the upcoming movie “Battle of the Sexes” Emma Stone and Billie Jean King are working together to fight the gender pay gap.

Ryan Phillippe sued by ex: Ryan Phillippe (no relation) is being sued by his ex, model Elsie Hewitt (you can follow her here), over allegations of domestic abuse. Just to reiterate, Ryan Phillippe and I are not the same person, though obviously from our strong jawlines and rugged good looks it’s really hard to tell us apart.

Collins back in Chicago: The Chicago Bulls have hired former head coach Doug Collins as a senior adviser. Well, if that doesn’t solve all their problems, I don’t know what will!

Trouble in Paris?: Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Cavani reportedly had to be separated in the team’s locker room. It’s nice to see Neymar making friends after just a few weeks at PSG. Heartwarming, really.

Tweet of the Day:

I hope Eli is OK after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/FHsUFXNONR — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 19, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: New York Giants’ Offense is Hot Garbage and the Smell May Linger, The Colin Kaepernick Line: How Does He Stack Up Against Other NFL Quarterbacks?, The 10 Greatest Moments Of Marshawn Lynch’s Career, Kevin Durant Might Have a Burner Twitter Account, Definitely Doesn’t Like Billy Donovan.

Around the Sports Internet: Bayern Munich goalie Manuel Neuer is out until January, The top 25 NBA players under 25, Su'a Cravens is sadly done for the year, NBA 2K18 is apparently awesome.

Song of the Day: