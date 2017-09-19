RG3 to Santana Moss: You Lied About and Betrayed Me [UPDATE]

Santana Moss appeared with 106.7 The Fan in DC personality Chad Dukes on Monday (audio above). Moss said, essentially, that RG3 reaped what he sowed when he celebrated the firings of Mike and Kyle Shanahan and gloated about being responsible for them. Then they were replaced by Jay Gruden, who was even tougher on RG3.

Griffin caught wind of these comments, and suffice to say he was not pleased:

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal….. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

For a full context of what Moss had said, CBS DC transcribed:

“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens. So 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don’t care,” Moss continued. “We see that now. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what he says about you, he doesn’t care what he says at you. “And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we’re sitting there looking like, ‘Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you’re getting your behind ripped every day, because you’re not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.’ So it comes back and bites you in your behind, because now you see this guy is at home. And, to be honest with you, I give it to you raw. I don’t know no other way to give it to you — raw and uncut, I always say that.”

RG3 remains unsigned, but it would not be astonishing if attrition in the QB ranks this season leads to his re-appearing in the NFL.

UPDATE: RG3 has more to say:

Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017