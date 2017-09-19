The 0-2 Jets Have Scored More Than the Giants, 49ers and Bengals Combined (and Other Hilarious NFL Stats)

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have combined to score 34 points this season – 2 more than the New York Jets.

The Bengals, Giants and 49ers have scored 2 touchdowns combined. The Jets have scored 3.

Those four teams have combined for 0 wins.

The Browns, Colts, Chargers, Bears and Saints are also 0-2.

Averaging 4.5 points per game, the Cincinnati Bengals have the 22nd-best offense–in Major League Baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers score 4.59 runs per game.

Kareem Hunt has scored 30 points. The Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers have all scored fewer.

Only 11 teams have scored 45 or more points total this season. New England’s Mike Gillislee and Stephen Gostowski have combined to score 45 points.

Los Angeles punter Johnny Hekker has a 28-yard completion this season. That’s longer than Tom Savage (15), Jameis Winston (21), Mike Glennon (22), Brian Hoyer (22), DeShaun Watson (26) or Case Keenum (27). Blake Bortles has a 29-yarder.

The Panthers, Bucs, and Ravens have allowed 23 combined points. 27 of the other 29 teams have give up more points.

The Dolphins and Bills are the only other teams who have surrendered fewer than 23 points. Both of those teams have one win. The Dolphins have only played one game.

The Dolphins and Bucs are both undefeated despite being dead last in total yards. Again, that’s because they’ve only played 1 game.

The Patriots have the #1 total offense and the #5 scoring offense. They also have the #31 overall defense and #29 scoring defense. Tom Brady and offensive injuries are not the reason this dynasty is ending.

Houston is 31st in yards allowed per game. They’re the only team in the bottom 6 with a win.

Through two games 10% of Houston’s total offense, 30% of Houston’s total points, and 100% of Houston’s total wins came on Deshaun Watson’s 49-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers, Bucs, Ravens, Dolphins, Bills have given up a combined 61 points. The Indianapolis Colts (62), Patriots (62), Saints (65) and Jets (66) have all given up more individually.

The Bengals and Browns, a combined 0-4, have more turnovers (12) than the Saints, Patriots, Dolphins, Raiders, Falcons, Seahawks, Bucs, Chargers, Steelers, Vikings, Chiefs, Titans and Bills combined.

The Ravens have 10 takeaways. No one else has more than 5. A third of the league has 2 or fewer.

Todd Gurley has fumbled 3 times.

More players have punted (34) this season than thrown a touchdown pass (30).

Brian Hoyer, Andy Dalton, Scott Tolzien, Case Keenum, Tom Savage and Colin Kaepernick all have the same number of touchdown passes this season.