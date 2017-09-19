WATCH: Giants Fans Brawled In Upper Deck At Monday Night Football

The New York Giants had an awful night Monday. They got beat up by the Detroit Lions 24-10 at home, their offense looked horrendous and their fans were fighting amongst each other.

Yes, the upper deck of MetLife Stadium was the site of a throwdown between two fans of the G-Men. One, wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey, threw up on the guy in front of him. That did not go over well and the following occurred:

Man, Odell should not have thrown hands there. The guy in the white fired back so quickly. He was ready to go from the start. The fact they wound up tumbling down a few rows was a perfect cap to the video.

Frankly, this whole scene was a perfect metaphor for the Giants right now. Odell jersey guy represents the offense, so bad it is essentially throwing up on the team’s fans. The fans then react with disdain and they go after each other, both tumbling down into the depths together, locked in a titanic struggle in which they both lose. Truly magnificent.

A note to fans, if you’re going to film a brawl in the stands, turn your camera sideways. Horizontal videos are a disease that must be cured. Speaking of diseases, you should also try to avoid throwing up on people at football games.