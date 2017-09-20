Roundup: 100 Best Places to Live in America; No, I'm Not Getting in the Crocodile Cage of Death

Charlotte McKinney … “How L.A.’s Halo Top became America’s bestselling ice cream pint” … it would take a lot of money to get me to go into this crocodile “cage of death” … the 100 best places to live in America, according to Money Magazine … six women wore the same dress to a wedding … I didn’t see the first Kingsman movie, there’s no way I’m seeing the sequel … seems fake, but still funny: “Man had to call firefighters after getting his penis stuck in weights at the gym” … ticket broker arrested for overselling the Notre Dame/Georgia game … “Former Idaho coroner may have stored bodies in his truck” … the best caviar in the world used to come from Russia, but now, China is making moves …

Why are NFL offenses struggling so far? The transition from the college game has never been wider. And everything happens for a reason, starring Dak Prescott (and Baker Mayfield). I spoke with LenDale White about whether or not Sam Darnold should come out. [Fox Sports Radio]

This an excellent write-up on Luka Doncic, who could be the #1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Here’s a mock draft, if that’s your thing. [ESPN]

If you scroll twitter, you can find people complaining about everything, including cute animals and people who save lives. These tweets about announcer Beth Mowins shouldn’t surprise anyone. [NYT]

Why a brain scientist lets his son play football. [Yahoo]

It’s been a tough week for the ESPN Public Editor. Stay off twitter, man. [Real Clear Life]

I’ve never heard of a ‘fatberg’ but a 130-ton fatberg was stuck in the sewer in London. [NPR]

Uber’s new CEO started off on the right foot. [Inc.com]

This doesn’t look awful.