Albert Haynesworth Accuses Ex-Tennessee Basketball Player of Domestic Abuse

Albert Haynesworth claims he’s the victim of domestic violence according to TMZ. Haynesworth and ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson are apparently going through a messy breakup with Jackson accusing Haynesworth of skipping child support payments. Haynesworth says he had to call the police on Jackson more than 10 times in two years. Via TMZ:

“I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail bc I didn’t want to ruin her so called career and name.” TMZ Sports obtained a police report filed back in January in which Haynesworth told police in Tennessee that Jackson kicked him in the groin twice after an argument at a friend’s house. Albert told cops the woman had been drinking wine.

Haynesworth also accused Jackson of using racial slurs. The couple had a child in 2015.

Jackson played college basketball at Tennessee from 2001 to 2005 and then played in the NWBL and overseas. She is currently involved in sports broadcasting and conducts basketball camps. Haynesworth last played in the NFL in 2011.