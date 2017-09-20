Five Wheaton College Football Players, Including Chris Spielman's Son, Charged with Felonies for Hazing

A Chicago-area judge has signed arrest warrants and set bonds for five Wheaton College football players charged with aggravated battery, mob action, and unlawful restraint arising out of a 2016 Hazing incident, according to the Chicago Tribune. Included among those charged is Noah Spielman, the son of former Ohio State and Detroit linebacker Chris Spielman (currently a broadcaster for FOX Sports.)
The college released a statement late Monday saying it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations because it strives to provide an educational environment free from hazing and reflective of the school’s religious values. The school said it hired a third party to investigate the allegation last year and took “corrective actions,” but officials declined to provide details on any punishment, citing federal privacy laws.
Sources told the Tribune that several players were required to perform 50 hours of community service and write an eight-page essay reflecting on their behavior.
If the allegations are proven, then there will be a lot more than a written essay in the future for the players involved.
Comments