Freddie Mitchell and Lenny Dykstra Join Up to Make Fun of Donovan McNabb

Congratulations if you had “Freddie Mitchell and Lenny Dykstra will have a conversation and diss  Donovan McNabb” on your sports story bingo card.

“Fred-ex” kind of answered his own question about why his former team may not like him very much in one conversation. I guess he didn’t want Santana Moss being the only former NFC East wide receiver getting in the news for cracking on his former quarterback this week. Hopefully, Donovan McNabb comes back with some good Freddie Mitchell stories.

 

