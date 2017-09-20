Pat Neshek, Mad Online, Calls Zack Greinke an "Ahole" and "Turd" for Declining Autograph Request

Colorado Rockies reliever Pat Neshek is an avid collector of memorabilia which is cool because everyone needs a hobby. He also comments on the SportsCollectors.net message board under the handle heat17. Here is his latest post airing a grievance with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke.

“Thanks guys. Greinke stiffed me once again. I asked him at the all star game if he would sign for me and he said he would… so a couple weeks ago we played them and I sent over the cards I needed signed… basically 3 league leaders cards with Kershaw and Wainwright already done and 2 from 2015 to complete the set. He said no… I waited around for him during batting practice and went up to him and he totally denied having the conversation at the all star game… I then asked why this was a problem and he said it’s because “I wear him out.” Hard to wear someone out when he has never signed for me. This is the only ahole in major league baseball that has been a turd to me. So going back to the conversation I said can you just get these done it will take 5 seconds… just draw a little z on them for me… He said no I will never sign for you… I walked away… a couple minutes later I confronted him in the outfield while he was jogging and told him what I thought of him… he just kept on running then said I wouldn’t even sign for your kid if he asked…. I wanted to laugh knowing he had probably thought of that line for a long time and that was the best he could come up with… I then let him know what I thought of him again and being the socially awkward guy he is ran back to the dugout and went inside. Soooo I’m done with this guy. I’m basically gonna have to trade with someone on here to 50/50 them down the road.”

Neshek expressed his interest in getting Greinke’s autograph in advance of this year’s All-Star Game. The pitchers were teammates on the National League side. At that time, Neshek spoke to how elusive a Greinke autograph can be. The Diamondbacks pitcher has struggled with social anxiety issues in the past.

For context, Neshek is 37. Greinke turns 34 next month. There are no heroes in this story.

There’s a very real chance the NL Wild Card game will be Dbacks-Rockies. Maybe a gentleman’s bet could salvage the situation. You get charity involved and, boom, you’re the good guys, not two grown men sharing actual beef of signatures.