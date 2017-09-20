PM Roundup: Alicia Vikander, Duke Removes Crow's Nest, Andrew Luck Still Not Practicing

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, reminding you that no matter how bad things get, you’re still better off than the Giants’ offensive line.

Tomb Raider trailer is out: Alicia Vikander looks pretty great as Lara Croft in the new trailer for the Tomb Raider reboot.

Duke removes crow’s nest: Duke has removed the “crow’s nest” seating section at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to safety concerns.

Sluggerrr was in Mexico City during earthquake: Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr was in Mexico City during the 7.1 earthquake that has left at least 140 people dead. The story about it is intense.

Pagano says Luck is still out: Andrew Luck is still not practicing and won’t get on the field this week according to Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.

Tweet of the Day:

2013: Jim Irsay implies Colts cut Peyton Manning to win more Super Bowls 2015: Manning wins SB50 2017: Colts home underdogs to the Browns — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 20, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Have Analytics Made Baseball, Basketball & Football Too Predictable and Boring?, Christian Pulisic Is Leading A U.S. Soccer Youth Movement In Europe, Kansas State Jobbed By SEC Replay Crew on Vanderbilt Fumble, The Athletic Bay Area Writer John Middlekauff Unmoved by Eddie Lacy’s Struggles with Weight.

Around the Sports Internet: Remembering Jake LaMotta, who passed away at 95, Brittany Apgar can throw better than most boys and she doesn’t have a right hand, ESPN may have created more problems than it solved with its response to Jemele Hill’s “white supremacist” tweet, Former super-recruit Byron Cowart is transferring from Auburn.

Song of the Day: