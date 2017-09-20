The Athletic Bay Area Writer John Middlekauff Unmoved by Eddie Lacy's Struggles with Weight

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy opened up about his struggles with weight which played out very publicly and included periodic, incentive-driven weigh-ins. ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg, who wrote the profile, included this self-referential note:

[Lacy] agreed to chat, however, in part because he knows he’s talking to a kindred spirit. We’ve both stared in misery at a chicken breast and a salad, reluctantly fighting off the urge to add french fries. We’ve both learned to dread looking down between our toes and seeing the cold, hard numbers stare back from the scale, almost taunting us. We’re both around 6 feet, 245 pounds, and don’t look fat per se, but we sure as hell ain’t skinny. Guys like us don’t garner much sympathy. There’s no backlash when we’re the butt of sitcom jokes. It’s easy to look at us and assume a lack of willpower, a weakness in our character. And in our darker moments, we can’t help but wonder: “Are those people right?”

John Middlekauff, a writer for The Athletic Bay Area, had a reaction.

Smh – Yo Eddie you got weight clauses in your contract b/c you were fat & your own team knows it https://t.co/BBVpKPlcma — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

Couple things. Put down the damn fork. 2nd – log off Twitter. It's not that complicated https://t.co/VpqHFIdVel — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

A legit eating disorder? I've never met anyone who doesn't LOVE to eat. It's called discipline & portion control. Not that complicated https://t.co/uuMNbcbj9p — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

I'd say zero chance. Literally none https://t.co/TkUH1zGeuh — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

Really is. Why you realize it has no relevancy when you log off & actually go into real life https://t.co/CoaB4VilrB — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

Of course not, Im talking about Eddie Lacy https://t.co/mOQDJwEuD1 — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

No doubt, Eddie Lacy has an eating disorder, FOH — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

Eddie lacy is lazy. That's who I'm talking about. Isn't that deep — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

In an ideal world, the only people who should care and comment on Lacy’s weight are his employers. As a professional football player, he is expected to be ready to play and contribute, whatever difficulties he’s facing externally or internally. The Seahawks want him in the best possible shape in exchange for a rich contract.

I’d offer that Lacy doesn’t owe anyone else anything.

Give Middlekauff credit for vowing to stand by his opinion which will surely draw some criticism. While that’s happening he can always log off and go into real life.