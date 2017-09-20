VIDEO: Adult Coaches (From the Same Team) Brawl During 3rd Grade Tackle Football Game

Coaches fought on the sidelines during a youth football game in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend. The twist is that the coaches were on the same team. During a blowout one coach asked the offensive coordinator to put in substitutes, specifically so his son could carry the ball. According to News9 the offensive coordinator said “Your son is slow, and he’s not ever gonna run the ball.” The kid in question is autistic and the first coach says he instigated the fight and didn’t completely realize what had happened until he say this video.

This has to be the saddest youth sports moment of 2017. There’s an attempted choke hold. Referees kind of get involved by pushing away two people and then walking away. Nobody really seems concerned about breaking up the fight. And then the two (now banned) coaches walk off the field to the parking lot together.