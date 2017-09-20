VIDEO: Johnny Cueto's Sloth-Like Home Run Trot Forced Hunter Pence to Wait

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was on first base when his teammate Hunter Pence blasted a 444-foot home run to centerfield. The majestic blast allowed each player to trot home at their own desired speed. Cueto picked a much slower pace than Pence.

Never before has a professional athlete made the task of slowly jogging 250-some feet look so arduous. There was a point after Cueto rounded third that we wondered if he’d make it. Luckily he had that spiffy coat on to keep his muscles loose and limber.