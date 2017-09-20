VIDEO: Yankees and Twins Players Visibly Shaken After Young Fan Gets Hit By Hard Foul Ball [UPDATE]
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
Todd Frazier hit a hard foul ball into the stands behind the dugout on the third baseline during Wednesday afternoon’s
New York Yankees – Minnesota Twins game. The foul ball hit a young fan who had to be carried out. Players were visibly upset as they watched and waited. No word yet on the condition of the young fan.
Update: They are saying the ball
struck a 2-year old girl in the face. She has been transported to the hospital
