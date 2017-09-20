Will the NFL Produce a Bone-Crunching Hit Better Than This During the 2017 Season?

Football season is in full swing. We’re a month into college football and about to kick-off week 3 of the NFL. So what was the most violent collission so far? What hit would make the guys at ESPN scream “JACKED UP” in a less politically correct era? Why this fan getting trucked by two security guards in the middle of a cycling race in Norway.
Latest Leads
43m
Richard Sherman Suggests NFL Injury Reports Might Be For the Benefit of Gamblers
Fantasy football too!
2hr
2hr
College Football Picks Against the Spread: Maryland's a Football School Now
Come get your locks.
3hr
4hr
SI's Lee Jenkins: Spanos Family, Chargers Couldn't Have Imagined This Level Of Anger, Ridicule
Lee Jenkins says somehow Dean Spanos didn’t see this coming.
6hr
PM Roundup: Alicia Vikander, Duke Removes Crow's Nest, Andrew Luck Still Not Practicing
Alicia Vikander, Duke removes crow’s nest, Andrew Luck still not practicing and more.
7hr
7hr
7hr
Comments