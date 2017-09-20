USA Today Sports

Will the NFL Produce a Bone-Crunching Hit Better Than This During the 2017 Season?

Will the NFL Produce a Bone-Crunching Hit Better Than This During the 2017 Season?

Cycling

Will the NFL Produce a Bone-Crunching Hit Better Than This During the 2017 Season?

Football season is in full swing. We’re a month into college football and about to kick-off week 3 of the NFL. So what was the most violent collission so far? What hit would make the guys at ESPN scream “JACKED UP” in a less politically correct era? Why this fan getting trucked by two security guards in the middle of a cycling race in Norway.

, , Cycling

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home