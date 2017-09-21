NFL USA Today Sports

Aaron Hernandez Found to Have "Severe" CTE, Brain Scans Released

Aaron Hernandez Found to Have "Severe" CTE, Brain Scans Released

NFL

Aaron Hernandez Found to Have "Severe" CTE, Brain Scans Released

Researchers at Boston Unversity studying Aaron Hernandez’s brain found the deceased football player had Stage 3 CTE, an attorney for his family and estate announced today.

The university also released a scan of Hernandez’s brain, donated after he hung himself in his jail cell in April. He was serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2015 murder of Odin Lloyd. The former New England Patriots tight end was found not guilty of a 2012 double murder shortly before his death. Via the Boston Globe:

Everyone, including and especially his family, is deeply troubled by this whole thing,” said attorney Jose Baez.

Baez said Hernandez suffered from advanced Stage 3 CTE and experts at Boston University who had examined his brain said it was the most severe case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age.

Baez said he wished “we may have been able to be a bit more educated on this topic,” saying it could have meant “our client may have been able to understand what was actually happening to him.”

Baez said he is filing a lawsuit against the National Football League and New England Patriots for lack of consortium.

[Boston Globe]

, , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home