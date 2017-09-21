Cleveland Indians Fan Wears Incredibly Lifelike Jobu Costume

MLB USA Today Sports

The Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, 6-5, for their 4th consecutive win and 26th out of their last 27. One Indians fan in attendance was dressed head-to-toe like Jobu from Major League. The woman and her incredible outfit made it on last night’s broadcast and her sister shared some more images on Twitter. No word on how much rum was involved.

