Don La Greca Affected a Lisp While Ranting About Nerds and the Pythogarean Theorem

Don La Greca, co-host of ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show, doesn’t need any fancy stats to know the Giants offensive line isn’t performing well. And God help any freaking nerd who tries to contextualize the situation with numbers.

La Greca, a decidedly not-dweeby man who has definitely seen a naked body in person, let loose with an impassioned rant during yesterday’s broadcast. For some reason, the main focus of his anger was the Pythagorean Theorem.

Affecting a lisp to mock the sabermetrics community was a nice touch. Only a person with decades of football-watching experience could make this choice and pull it off.

La Greca made it quite clear he has been watching football for 40 years, so he checks that box.