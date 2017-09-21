PM Roundup: Audrina Patridge, Nebraska Fires AD, Happy Birthday Bruce Arena

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is totally not late today. You’re late today!

Audrina is single: Remember Audrina Patridge from “The Hills”? She was the one with dead eyes. No, the other one. Nope, the other one. Well she filed for divorce and got a restraining order against her ex.

Nebraska fired its AD: Nebraska has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst is the guy who fired Bo Pelini and hired Mike Riley. Pelini is still owed more than $3.7 million.

Happy birthday, Bruce: It’s U.S. men’s national team coach Bruce Arena’s 66th birthday. Here’s a look at him through the years.

Tweet of the Day:

Mike Riley after hearing the news Nebraska axed AD Shawn Eichorst pic.twitter.com/tcME3g7VZn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2017

